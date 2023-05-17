The Nigerian Navy has recovered more stolen crude oil from oil thieves operating in the Warri-Udu axis of Delta.

The Nigerian Navy Ship, Delta says the operation was carried out in partnership with the Nigerian Army.

The Nigerian Navy has been at the forefront of moves to stop oil vandalism and restore the country’s dwindling revenue in the petroleum industry.

In a recent crackdown on these activities, the Nigerian Navy Ship Delta, in a joint operation with Sector 1, Headquarters of the Nigerian Army, intercepts a truck ladened with stolen crude alongside other illegal loading vessels in Udu and the Warri axis.

The Navy sounds a note of warning to the vandals to desist from their nefarious activities.

NNS Delta is poised to continue its crackdown on illegal oil activities along its operational areas.