Eid-el Fitr: Buhari felicitates with Muslims, promises improved funding for security

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Muslims on the Eid-el-fitr celebrations, reiterating his administration’s commitment to tackling terrorism in the country.

In a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu,President Buhari said the final victory against Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province is within sight.

The President said with the designation of bandit groups as terrorists, the challenges of banditry and kidnapping are being tackled differently in the North-western and North Central states.

According to him, the Federal Government is getting the latest military acquisitions across the region to thwart acts of terror.

The president also said he had given the approval for the establishment of a Naval Base in Oguta, Imo State to tackle the security challenges in the South-East zone.

On the efforts made to boost the personnel of security operatives, President Buhari said he had directed increased coordination and cooperation among security agencies.

He assured that there will be no shortage of funds to provide security and that he had granted approvals for the promotion of more than 3,500 officers, the procurement of operational equipment, and training for personnel, and buildings for residential barracks.