Thousands of resident of Kaduna state have converged on the Palace of the Emir of Zazzau in Zaria for durbar celebration, marking the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The Festival which includes a horse parade by royal families is a tradition in the Emirate which symbolises unity and cultural pride.

Among cheers and excitement, royal families displayed their horsemanship skills.

Earlier, thousands of residents assembled at the Malawa Prayer ground for Eid prayers.

Governor Uba Sani extended warm greetings to Muslims, emphasising the importance of charity, compassion, and cooperation demonstrated during Ramadan.

In response to rising security concerns, the governor advocated for collective prayers to counter terrorism, banditry, and insurgency.

He also affirmed his administration’s unwavering support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s efforts to stabilize the nation’s economy and security.