A commercial vehicle at full speed on Wednesday, somersaulted on Lagos’ third mainland bridge after its brakes failed.

The bus, a 22-seater, had passengers on board, with two passengers plunged into the water and others being transported to the general hospital as they sustained injuries.

The federal road safety corps has employed local divers to search for bodies of two persons, Male and female who are still under the water.

This is coming barely one week after government placed 80kilometre per hour speed limit on the bridge.

This is a developing story….