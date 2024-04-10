A retired Justice of the Court of Appeal, Ahmad Olarewaju Belgore, is dead.

He died Tuesday night, aged 71 years.

He retired at the Court of Appeal on the 18th of April, 2023 on the attainment of the age of 70.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq In his condolence message, said he is saddened at the death of the great jurist and patriot, Justice Ahmad Olanrewaju Belgore (retired).

The Governor expressed his profound sympathies to the whole Ilorin Emirate, whose distinguished son the jurist was, the bar and bench, and the Belgores, who had lost a precious gem.

Governor AbdulRazaq requests that Allaah forgive Justice Belgore’s shortcomings, admit him to al-jannah Firdaus, and grant fortitude to the Belgores and everyone who mourns him.

In his sympathy message, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara State Traditional Rulers Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, termed Justice Ahmad Olarewaju Belgore’s (rtd) death as a significant loss to the Ilorin Emirate and the country as a whole.

He described Before as one of the finest Justices the Ilorin Emirate has ever produced, having made significant contributions to the growth and development of the judiciary and mankind in general.

He asked to Almighty Allah to accept his good actions, forgive his weaknesses, and admit him to Al-janatul firdaos.