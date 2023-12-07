A justice of the court of Appeal, Justice Joseph Ikyegh is dead.Justice Ikyegh was among the list of 22 justices sent by the federal judicial service commission to the NJC for recommendation to the Supreme Court.

His name was under the north central zone but on the reserve column.

Justice Ikyegh did not make the list of 11 justices recommended by the NJC to the president for appointment.

Justice Ikyegh is reported to have died at his home town in Makurdi.

He was 65 years old and the president of the court of Appeal Port Harcourt division.

The president of the court of Appeal justice Monica Dongban Mensem is yet to make an official statement about the death.