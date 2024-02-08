His Royal Majesty, Obi Joseph Chike Edozien, the traditional ruler of Delta state’s capital Asaba, has reportedly died.

Joseph Chike Edozien, died on Wednesday, February 7th.

He was the 13th Asagba of Asaba

The Asagba of Asaba had only recently begun activities commemorating his 100th birthday celebration.

The monarch’s death was announced in Asaba on Wednesday, with citizens calling it as a profound loss to the entire Asaba kingdom.

Advertisement

His Royal Majesty was elected as Chairman, Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers in 1997.

In 2003, the then-President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, bestowed upon him the national honor of Commander of the Federal Republic.

He was also the Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.