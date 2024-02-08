President Tinubu has condoled with the family of Obi Joseph Chike Edozien, Delta State Traditional Rulers’ Council and the government over the death of Asagba of Asaba.

The President received the news of the passing of the Asagba of Asaba, with deep sadness.

According to him, this was a painful loss to the people and the state.

The President acknowledged the monarch’s advocacy for peaceful co-existence among Nigerians and inimitable role in forging partnerships across divides.

“His Majesty lived a full life defined by the loftiest ideals of peace, unity, patriotism, honesty, and dignity. This is a sad loss, coming at a time when Nigeria needs more peace-builders and bridge-builders,” the President said.

Advertisement

The President urged the Royal family and those who mourn this gaping loss to take solace in the legacies of His Royal Majesty while also praying for the peaceful repose of the soul of the Monarch.