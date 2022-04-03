Several dead after trailer falls off Ojuelegba bridge on vehicle

Many people are feared dead after a trailer fell off Ojuelegba bridge in the Surulere part of Lagos and landed on a vehicle beneath the bridge.

According to reports, the incident occurred Saturday night.

According to eyewitness videos uploaded on Twitter, the trailer was later removed by a crane, but the occupants of the automobile had already died.

“People just died in front of me for no reason,” a Twitter user tweeted to the Lagos State Governor Sanwo-Olu.

