Thirty one people have died after a bus overturned and fell off a bridge in Mali.

The bus had been left the Malian town of Kenieba and was travelling to the neighbouring country of Burkina Faso when it veered off a bridge crossing the Bagoe river.

At least 10 others were injured – some suffering serious injuries.

Local authorities reported that the driver’s failure to control the vehicle was most likely the cause.

The accident occurred at about 17:00 local time (17:00 GMT).

According to the country’s transport ministry in a statement “A bus… that was leaving Kenieba commune for Burkina Faso tipped off a bridge. The likely cause is the driver losing control of the vehicle,”.

It added that the victims included Malians and citizens of other West African countries.

Road accidents are common in Mali because of the poor condition of many roads and vehicles, as well as overloaded and poorly regulated public transportation.

Earlier this month, 15 people were killed and 46 were injured after a bus heading towards the capital Bamako collided with a truck, according to AFP news agency.