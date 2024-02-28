The Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, Ishaq Oloye has called for positive use of social media and proper implementation of laws guiding its use in Nigeria.

He made this known during a programme organized by the league of Imams and Alfas in Ogun State on social media management.

He said social media has come to stay and Nigerians must learn to embrace it and use it in positive ways.

He added that the country has enough laws to guide against misuse and abuse of social media, what is left is implementation.