The new Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship Delta is warning officers and men at the base against collaborating with oil thieves.

This warning is coming at a time the joint operations look to sustain the fights against all sundry criminals in the base operational areas.

It is the official handing-over ceremony in honor of the outgoing commander, Commodore Chindu Yahaya, who leaves office after ten months in charge.

Troops displayed their combat proficiency as senior officers watched with keen interest at the base headquarters of the Nigerian Navy Ship Delta in Warri.

Commodore Chindu Yahaya, The Commander, NNS Delta is leaving after a tour of duty with notable achievements recorded in the fight against oil thieves and other sundry crimes in the maritime environment.

The outgoing commander is joined by the new officer in charge, Commodore Muhsin Abba for the signing of the handover notes before the traditional handover of the flag to signal the change in command.

The ousting of the old flag for that of Commodore Abba precedes one last assignment by the outgoing commander as he commissions the newly Constructed motor transport yard located at the base.

The new commander is confident of sustaining the fight against oil criminals with the support of the base officers and ratings.