Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa has issued a warning to crude oil thieves, stating that there is no hiding place for them in the Delta region .

The warning comes after the latest incident of crude oil theft, in which 200,000 liters of crude oil were stolen in Bayelsa State.

He stated this when he led a high powered presidential team to inspect the vessel and crew arrested by private security outfit, Tantita H. Security services in escravos water ways in Warri southwest of Delta state.

Latest data from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has revealed 112 incidents of crude oil theft across the Niger Delta in one week, occurring between December 23rd and 29th, 2023.

Tantita Security Services recently arrested a vessel at penting oil feed loading crude oil, and it has attracted a lot of attention that necessitated the visit of the military top brass.

A delegation led by the Chief of Defence Staff comprising the Chief of Naval Staff, the JTF Commander, and the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Limited inspected the vessel and arrested suspects.

General Christopher Musa has promised to intensify the fight against oil theft and criminality that is ravaging Nigeria’s economy.

He has called on all Nigerians to work together to stop these criminals and ensure the country’s growth and development.