The Commander, Joint Task Force (JTF), South-South Operation Delta Safe (OPDS), Rear Admiral Eugennio Ferriera says there will be no hiding place for criminals and saboteurs of national assets.

He stated this as he led the destruction of an illegal crude oil refining site at Ibaah, in Emuoha Local Government Area Council of Rivers State.

The Commander who was on a familiarisation visit to the Land Component and 6 Division Nigerian Army, stated that there would be zero tolerance for any act that would impede on the Joint Task Force, Operation Delta Safe from actualising its mandate.

He called on criminal gangs to take advantage of the non-kinetic approaches opened by the federal government to earn legitimate means of livelihood or meet their waterloo in the hands of troops.

Earlier in an address to troops, Rear Admiral Ferriera tasked troops to be resolute in the prosecution of the mandate of the Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe, while assuring them that his command would go all out to provide the needed logistics and other operations enablers, including support for troops in the line of duty.

Also speaking, the General Officer Commanding 6 Division Nigerian Army and Land Component, Commander, Operation Delta Safe, Major General Jamal Abdussalam stated that since his assumption of duty as General Officer Commanding, he has directed the commencement of night patrols in the entire JTF’s area of responsibility by troops of land component which has further put pressure on the criminals.

He affirmed that further initiatives would be instituted to put the criminals on the run.