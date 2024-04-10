The Osolo of Isolo in Lagos State, Kabiru Agbabiaka is dead.

The monarch died shortly after observing the Eid prayers on Wednesday.

He was aged 64 years.

Chairman of Isolo Local Council Development Area Olasoju Adebayo announced the monarch’s death in a statement.

The statement read, “I have the instruction of the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to formally announce the passing of the paramount ruler of Isolo Kingdom, Oba Kabiru Agbabiaka, Adeola Olushi III, today April 10, 2024. He was aged 64.

“He will be buried today by 4pm at his palace, 3/5 Akinbaye Street, Isolo, according to Islamic rites. May his soul rest in peace.”

The cause of the Monarch’s death was not disclosed.

The monarch spent 20 years on the throne and has been buried according to Muslim rites.