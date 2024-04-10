President Bola Tinubu has warmly congratulated Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi (Kusenla III) on the occasion of his birthday.

A statement issued on Wednesday by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) said the president joined members of the Elegushi family, friends, well-wishers, and the people of Ikate kingdom in wishing Kabiyesi more years of good health in the throne and purposeful leadership to his people.

President Tinubu commended Oba Elegushi for his unwavering dedication to the welfare of his people since his coronation in 2010, and for building constructive relationships across the country that have helped to create a formidable network of support for government programmes and initiatives.

He prayed for God’s unceasing guidance and protection on the Royal Father as he further advances his services to his community and the nation.