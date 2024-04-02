President Bola Tinubu heartily congratulates His Royal Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, on the occasion of his birthday.

The President joins the good people of Warri Kingdom in celebrating the Renaissance monarch, extolling his strength of character, clear-sightedness, and zest for peace, progress, and development of Itsekiri land and its people.

President Tinubu commends the Olu of Warri for his support for youth-centred initiatives and development programmes, acknowledging Nigeria’s youths as the nation’s greatest asset.

As His Royal Majesty marks this milestone birthday, the President wishes the monarch good health and strength and many years of prosperity on the throne of his forebears.