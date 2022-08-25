Niger Gov congratulates Sultan of Sokoto on 66th birthday

Niger State Governor and Chairman North Central states Governor’s Forum (NCSGF), Abubakar Sani Bello has felicitated with the Sultan of Sokoto His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar on his 66th birthday.

Governor Sani Bello in a statement described the Sultan of Sokoto as great, selfless and compassionate leader.

He said the contribution of the celebrant to the growth and development of not only Sokoto state but the entire country.

“I congratulate His Eminence on his birthday. Indeed he has remained a good leader who consider the interest of others first.

“On this auspicious day of his life, I wish him more years in good health and wisdom to continue with the good works you are known for”, he said.