The Sector Four of the Joint Border Patrol team in Katsina has auctioned over three thousand boxes of foreign matches to interested buyers in the metropolitan area.

The trailer load of the matches was intercepted early this year after the owners abandoned the consignment for not being able to produce the end user certificate to justify the importation.

A carton is sold at the cost of five thousand naira as against its market value of 13,000 naira.

Buyers were excited by the decision of the customs to auction items like this to the public.

Recently sector four auctioned Jerry cans of petrol to the public at a very affordable price.

As the federal government announced the reopening of borders with Niger republic the coordinator explains the modalities they have put in place to strengthen operations at the border.

The sector four also used the medium to awaken people interested in cross border trades to take advantage of the federal government trade incentives for trade facilitation.