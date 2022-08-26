NAPS, NDLEA Organise Summit For Students On Illicit Drugs

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) And National Drug Law Enforcement Agencies (NDLEA) have Organized a one day summit for Kaduna Polytechnic Students to curb illicit drugs

The summit was organised during the inauguration of the newly elected Excos of the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS).

Advertisement

Anidi Samuel a Banking and Finance Department Student of Delta State Polytechnic Otefe-Oghara had emerged as the new leader of the Association.

The national drug law enforcement agency in its advocacy during the summit disclosed that drug abuse especially in youth is one of the major courses of social vices in the country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Rector of the Kaduna State Polytechnic represented by Dr Aliyu ibrahim cautioned the students against peer pressure and social status that can lead them into drugs because Kaduna Polytechnic has Zero tolerance for drugs.

He added that kaduna Polytechnic as an Institution has measures in place in conjunction with security agencies to ensure that all types of vices are checked in and around the Polytechnic.

Advertisement

He said Kaduna Polytechnic has taken it upon itself to check any students dropping in grades, urging the students to report anybody found involved in drugs to the student affairs unit of the School.

According to the new elected president, one of their leadership mandate is to provide a purposeful leadership that encourages excellent performances amongst the students for a better society.

Advertisement

He added that the association is against any form of Vices including Drug and Substance abuse.