The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced the full restoration of the national grid following a fire incident at the Afam power generating station, which caused a partial disturbance of the nations grid.

TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to the statement, a fire erupted at the Afam V 330kV bus bar coupler at 02:41Hrs today leading to the tripping of units at Afam III and Afam VI.

This resulted in a sudden generation loss of 25MW and 305MW respectively, destabilising the grid and causing a partial collapse.

The TCN spokesperson said during the incident, the Ibom Power plant was isolated from the grid and was supplying parts of the Port Harcourt Region which helped in minimising the effect of the system disturbance.

TCN reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the resilience and reliability of the national grid and pledges to continue investing in measures aimed at strengthening the grid infrastructure.