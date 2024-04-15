Residents of Egan Oriomi in the Oto-Awori LCDA of Lagos State are calling on Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu to come to their aid after a kingship tussle in the area.

The crisis claimed the life of a fourteen month old baby.

Egan Oriomi is a riverine community located at Otto Awori Local Council Development Area of Ojo.

Our crew had to take a boat ride to where the crisis happened.

Houses burnt, Shops burgled and touched, an 80 year old man wasn’t spared as he was macheted by the night invaders.

The traditional rulers Palace wasn’t spared either.

Family of the 14 months boy says he didn’t need to die for a cause he knows nothing about.

There appears that the only solution is for those in authority to provide a boat to make security operations easier.

In the coming days, this community has become home to officers of the Nigerian police pending the outcome of investigation.