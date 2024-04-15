The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, has said it will soon unveil its plans for the inland waterways and coastal services across the industry.

Marine and Blue Economy Minister Adegboyega Oyetola reportedly announced this in a statement in Lagos by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zoe Maritime, Mrs. Tosan Edodo-Moore.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister will unveil the plans at the forthcoming Maritime Business Roundtable breakfast meeting in Lagos.

Edodo-Moore said the Federal Government, through its Renewed Agenda, remained committed to increasing the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by increasing the revenue generated by the ministry.

Mrs. Edodo-Moore said the panelists would include the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mr. Mohammed Bello-Koko, and the Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dayo Mobereola.

Others are: the Managing Director National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) in Lokoja, Alhaji Munirudeen Oyebamiji, and the General Manager of Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), Mr. Oluwadamilola Emmanuel.

Also expected at the event are the Managing Director of Niger Benue Transport Company Limited, Mr. Oluseyi Oluyede, and an Assistant inspector General (AIG) at the Maritime Police Command, Rhoda Olofu.

The Zoe Maritime boss said expected participants at the event are port users, maritime stakeholders, government agencies, banks (with maritime desks), insurance companies, ship owners, boat operators, logistics companies, freight forwarders, oil and gas companies and foreign entities.

According to her, the benefits of the maritime breakfast roundtable include visibility, growth, networking, impartation and exchange of knowledge.