Russia is aiming to build a naval base on the Black Sea coast, according to the leader of the breakaway Georgian republic of Abkhazia.

This comes after Ukraine’s air defenses shot down 24 of 29 Russian drones fired in nocturnal attacks on its territory.

The general staff of its armed forces stated this, but provided no other information.

According to British intelligence sources, Russia may employ naval mines against civilian vessels in the Black naval, including laying them on the approach to Ukrainian ports.

While meeting in Granada, Spain, European leaders are anticipated to reassure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of long-term solidarity against Russia.

The US military just disclosed that it transported around 1.1 million rounds that were taken from Iran last year to Ukraine.

The rounds were seized from a ship in December, according to the US Central Command (Centcom), which is in charge of overseeing operations in the Middle East.

Western friends of Ukraine recently issued a warning that the pace at which Ukraine was using munitions was straining their ability to keep up with production.

According to Centcom, Ukraine received the Iranian rounds on Monday.

While the number is significant, it represents a small percentage of the hundreds of millions of rounds already provided by allies to Ukraine.

Still speaking on support, Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskyy has admitted that he is worried that Washington’s political rhetoric in the run-up to next year’s election could undermine US support for his country.

Arriving at the summit, Pres. Zelenskyy said Kyiv had been assured of US President Joe Biden’s backing but acknowledged that it was a “difficult election period for the United States”.