The Development Agenda for Western Nigeria known as DAWN Commission has begun move to initiate a rail project spanning across the southwest region of Nigeria.

Director General of the commission, Seye Oyeleye announced this during a strategic meeting on Southwest Regional Rail Infrastructure project held in Ibadan.

Advertisement

Nigeria’s railway system over the years has played a very significant role in the country’s transport sector and economic development spanning across different regions of the country. (please insert railway shots)

Notably, both the Federal Government and, more recently, the Lagos state government have significantly increased their investments in the railway sub-sector. (please insert railway shots)

The Development Agenda for Western Nigeria put together this meeting to chart a way forward for the initiation of a Southwest rail project that can effectively cater to the increasing population within the region.

Advertisement

Representatives from Southwest states, and key stakeholders in the rail industry, believe that realizing this vision necessitates a collaborative effort and a methodical approach to project planning.

The rail project is expected to play a pivotal role in Nigeria’s economic development, offering efficient transportation solutions and alleviating some longstanding transportation challenges within the Southwest region.