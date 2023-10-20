A group of former Militants of the Niger Delta is asking the Federal Government to decentralise petroleum pipeline protection contract and allow the states more participation.

According to the group, decentralising the contract will ensure sustainable peace, reduce the activities of artisanal refineries and reduce crude theft.

Advertisement

Crude oil theft in Nigeria has a severe impact on regional peace and security as well as the economy.

According to the Nigeria Upstream Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, stolen volumes cost the country well over 3 Billion Dollars.

The Federal Government’s effort to curb the incidence through a petroleum pipeline protection contract has yielded marginal results.

Advertisement

But this group says a lot more can be achieved if locals in the states, especially former militants who know the terrain, are saddled with the responsibility of protecting the pipelines.

The group believes that decentralising the contract will ensure sustainable peace, reduce the activities of artisanal refineries and reduce crude theft.

In August, the River State Governor advised a visiting delegation led by the National Security Adviser to engage the people at the grassroots to better appreciate the situation in the region.

Advertisement