Leaders of the National Agency for Food , Drug Administration and Control NAFDAC, has assured Nigerians the agency has improved its game to curb the menace of drug abuse, fake products, across the country .

The agency is tackling this menace holistically from a regulatory perspective enforcement and from public sensitization awareness campaign.

Nigeria’s health care delivery system has been under attack for years from several fronts .

Apart from frequent outbreaks of diseases, dependence on imported medicines has led to an influx of fake and substandard drugs resulting in adverse drug reactions , disabilities and deaths in Nigeria and other West African countries .

Various administrations have tried all efforts to curb this menace but it has not been successful.

At an event , current and former leaders from NAFDAC all agreed that there is an urgent need to keep raising awareness on the war against fake and substandard products in Nigeria .

The agency believes continuous collaboration with stakeholders, trade associations, producers, importers , and security agencies, is best to save guard Nigerians from fake drugs.