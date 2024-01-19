The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control initiated the Narcotic Drugs Serialisation Pilot Project, with the goal of improving the quality and security of medical items in the country’s medication distribution network.

NAFDAC said in a statement on Thursday that the program sought to combat the spread of substandard and counterfeit medications by developing a tracking system and tackling issues created by unscrupulous actors in the pharmaceutical supply chain.

It said that the traceability project was a game-changing technology that allowed for the tracking and tracing of medications from production to end-users, hence increasing transparency and authenticity.

NAFDAC stated that 15% of medications in the country were fraudulent.

“Through Android phone scanning devices, consumers can now verify the quality and authenticity of drug products, fostering confidence in the medicines they consume,” the company stated in a statement.

It further explained that the unveiling of the initiative was part of a broader effort initiated in May 2018, leading to the development of a traceability strategy document launched in October 2020.

“The focus on narcotic drugs in this pilot project strategically targets the high potential for misuse and diversion, laying the groundwork for the full-scale adoption of traceability programs for other drug classes in subsequent phases.

“NAFDAC extends appreciation to technical partner @GS1Nigeria and solutions provider Newsoft Nigeria Plc for their significant contributions to this transformative initiative,” said the statement.