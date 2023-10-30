Leaders of the National Agency for Food , Drug Administration and Control NAFDAC , have assured Nigerians the agency has improved its game to curb the menace of drug abuse , fake products , across the country.

The agency is tackling this menace holistically from a regulatory perspective , enforcement and from public sensitization awareness campaign.

Nigeria’s health care delivery system has been under attack for years from several fronts .

Apart from frequent outbreaks of diseases, dependence on imported medicines has led to an influx of fake and substandard drugs resulting in adverse drug reactions , disabilities and deaths in Nigeria and other West African countries .

Various administrations have tried all efforts to curb this menace but it has not been successful.

At this event , current and former leaders from NAFDAC all agree that there is an urgent need to keep raising awareness on the war against fake and substandard products in Nigeria.

The agency believes continuous collaboration with stakeholders , trade associations, producers, importers , and security agencies, is best to save guard Nigerians from fake drugs.