FG approves Road Construction, Offset 1Trn Public Debt

President Muhammadu Buhari has so far been able to offset about one trillion naira of public debt incurred by state governments before the life of the current administration for the construction of federal roads in their states.

The President also gave approvals for the construction of some major roads in 5 northeast states at this week’s Federal Executive Council Meeting.

The Northeast development commission got the biggest approval and award of contracts at this week’s federal executive council meeting.

5 roads in the northeast were approved for reconstruction by President Buhari and this is also in line with the mandate of the northeast development commission established in 2017 to coordinate the resettlement, rehabilitation, integration, and reconstruction of infrastructure in the region that is worst hit by the boko haram insurgency.

The Minister of humanitarian affairs says the timeline for completion of these roads is 12 months, except for Borno which will take 24 months.

President Muhammadu Buhari approved the reconstruction of the Isolo to Ejigbo road in Lagos state, this will bring relief to residents and motorists that have endured the hardship caused by the decrepit road infrastructure for decades.

The minister of works also said the federal government has offset about one trillion naira public debt incurred by state governments as interventions made previously before the life of president Buhari’s administration on federal roads.

There are indications that the Abuja light rail service will soon begin operations, the rail inaugurated by President Buhari in July 2018 and opened to passengers has since been abandoned.

But it just got approval for a contract to provide security services for the entire 45 kilometers of the track within the federal capital city.

But the story is not entirely different on the Abuja to Kaduna rail tracks,

it is still unclear when train services will resume after an attack on passengers that has disrupted rail transport in that axis.

The federal government considers it insensitive to resume rail operations untill security and safety concerns are adequately provided.