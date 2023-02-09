The Igbos under umbrella of Concerned Ibos Initiative for AA Sule in Karu Local Government of Nasarawa State, have endorsed Governor Abdullahi Sule’s second term bid due to his developmental strides in the state.

The group also endorsed all candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Western zone of the state.

Sights and sounds of the igbo traditional flute and band were at display in Karu Local Government of Nasarawa State.

The Igbos in Karu gathered under the aegis of Concerned Ibos initiative For AA Sule.

The group had in attendance representatives of Igbo communities in the local government.

They are satisfied with the administration of Governor Abdullahi Sule and this gathering is in affirmation of their support for his reelection bid.

The group are also throwing their weights behind all candidates of the APC in the Western zone of the state.

The endorsement of Governor Sule and other APC Candidates in the zone is a well thought out decision for authorities of Karu local government.

The endorsement by the Igbos is unprecedented and will go along way to increase the chances of the governor at the 2023 polls.