There is palpable tension at the Collation Centre for the Governorship election in Adamawa State, as political party supporters are insisting on announcement of results from Fufore Local Government Area of the State.

The tension at the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC collation centre in Yola, the state capital heightened at midnight, when supporters of the major political parties raised allegation of attempt to manipulate the results from the last local government area.

Owing to the tension, the Returning Officer in charge of the state Governorship election, Professor Mohammed Alaminu Mele, who is the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration at the University of Maiduguri, announced suspension of collation of results.

Before the suspension, results from 20, out of the 21 local government areas in the state had been announced.

The remaining local government area, Fufore, is being awaited for the final announcement of the results in the state to be made.

Collation of the local government left and announcement of the concluding results is expected by 12 noon on Monday