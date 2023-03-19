Aftermath of the crisis that erupted in Fulfore local government area of Adamawa State where miscreants carted away election results, the Independent National Electoral Commission has issued a form to recompile the affected results.

The Residents Electoral Commissioner, Barrister Hudu Yunusa, who fielded questions from newsmen said that the commission has no preferred candidate as been speculated in some quarters.

He said winner of the poll will be announced according to the electoral law without sentiment.

At the time of fielding this report Governor Umaru Fintiri of PDP is in early lead in 11 local governments out of the 18 announced by INEC.

Three local governments result is still in progress.