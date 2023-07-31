Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri says his administration will prosecute the sponsors and the over 90 miscreants arrested by security agents in connection with the looting of NEMA warehouse in the State.

This is as the state government has relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed across the 21 Local Government Areas.

Business activities have resumed fully in Adamawa state after the restoration of normalcy in Yola, the state capital

The aftermath of unrest, which swung out of control.

Hoodlums now believed to be members of the local terror group Shila Boys, had on Sunday, invaded Yola, embarking on a looting spree of government and private property, forcing the state government to impose a 24 hour curfew in the state.

The hoodlums had under the pretext of being disgruntled by fuel subsidy removal, unleashed mayhem on innocent citizens.

Some traders who spoke with TVC News are still counting their losses as a result of the curfew.

Governor Fintiri was in Abuja for an official assignment when the incident happened, but has returned to the state.

His first act was to embark on an on the spot assessment of the NEMA office.

The governor expressed his displeasure at the scale of theft and destruction, promising its perpetrators will not go unpunished.

Earlier the deputy Governor after a crucial meeting with security agencies, relaxed the 24 hour curfew to allow individuals to embark on their legitimate businesses.

Addressing the newsmen shortly after the meeting with security chiefs , the Deputy Governor announced that the curfew has been reviewed from 6pm to 6am.

Parents are urged to send their children and wards to school while businesses can now be reopened.

Residents are directed to abide by the curfew hours and remain courteous to security operatives enforcing it.

The state police authority says it is working with the state government to prosecute the over 90 suspected thugs arrested.