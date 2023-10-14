Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian says that Israel’s continued crimes against Palestinians will elicit a response from “the rest of the axis,” and Israel will bear the consequences.

In retaliation for a Hamas strike in Israel this week, Israel has been bombarding Gaza.

Advertisement

More than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed by Israel in response to Hamas attack.

The Iranian Minister said the displacement of Palestinians and cutting water and electricity to the Gaza Strip are considered war crimes.

“Some Western officials have questioned whether a new front against the Zionist entity is planned.” Of course, in view of the continuing of these situations that are war crimes,” he stated on television upon his arrival in Beirut, speaking through a translator.

Advertisement

“The rest of the axis will respond to the continuation of war crimes against Palestine and Gaza.” And, of course, the Zionist entity and its supporters will bear the repercussions,” Amirabdollahian warned.