President Buhari calls for Collaboration to tackle Insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria will need more international collaboration to to tackle insecurity in the country and he also commended the collective efforts of nations towards tackling security challenges across the globe, and within Nigeria.

The president said this when he received letters of credence of Canadian high commissioner to Nigeria Ambassador James Kingston Christoff and Ambassador of Mexico to Nigeria, Juan Alfred Miranda Oritz.

President Buhari blamed the political instability in Libya for the rise of terrorism in the Sahel and also the threat to the sustenance of democracy in west and central Africa regions.

President Buhari told the new diplomats that the support of their countries and other friendly countries has helped Nigeria make meaningful progress in taxkling security challenges and he assured that the treats will be defeated.

The President urged diplomats to monitor political developments in the country, leading to the 2023 elections, but remain true to their professional ethics of non-interference.

The West African Sub Region and most parts of the World have suffered from insecurity from Diverse Threats from Terrorists, Bandits, Drug Peddlers and Pushers, Environmental Degradation and Fight Over Resources.

The Nigerian Security Forces have fought a brutal Anti Insurgency, Anti Banditry and Anti Terrorism War over the last decade in parts of the Country with many calling for more collaboration between the Federal Government and partner nations to surmount the challenges.

The President Muhammadu Buhari had also at times lamented the ease with which Armed Hoodlums get away after wrecking havoc and destruction several innocent villages especially in the Northwest and Other parts of the country.

His resort to asking for more collaborative efforts bewteen nations to combat it may be a kind of response to the yearnings and concerns of Nigerians on the growing insecurity in the nation.

With growing calls for the resignation of some leading members of the President’s Security team, collaboration may be a way out of the current Insecurity plaguing the nation.