Men of Ogun state Police Command have apprehended three members of a robbery syndicate who invaded the phone market popularly known as Tarmarc where they killed one of the traders after carting away several highly valued phones.

The suspects, Ajayi Kayode, Habeeb Idowu and Temitayo Oresanya were arrested, following an information received by policemen attached to Kemta divisional headquarters that the suspects have been hibernating at Abule Ake area of Kemta for quite some time now in order to evade Police arrest.

The DPO Kemta division, CSP Adeniyi Adekunle said upon receiving the information mobilised his men and moved to the scene where the three suspects were apprehended.

Two amongst the suspects have confessed their participation in the robbery incident, while the third one Temitayo Oresanya though affirmed to be a member of the same cult group with them claimed that he didn’t participated in the robbery.

He stated further that Ajayi Kayode and Habeeb Idowu came to his house at Abule Ake to hide from the police after their robbery escapade.

It will be recalled that the daredevil robbers invaded Tarmarc on the 12th of April at about 5 pm, shooting sporadically and carted away several phones after they shot dead one of the traders identified as Dayo Bankole. One of the robbers by name Sakiru Adeniji was arrested at the scene, while others escaped.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Olanrewaju Yomi Oladimeji, who commended members of the public for their coopration by giving useful information to the police, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to State Criminal Investigation Departments for discreet investigation. He also directed that the remaining members of the gang must be hunted for and brought to justice.