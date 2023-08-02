The UK government has announced an additional 55 million pounds contract for the PROPCOM plus programme.

The funding, announced by the visiting foreign secretary, is designed to support Agro production, processing and climate change.

PROPCOM plus is a project delivering climate resilient sustainable Agriculture and Agro forestry interventions that benefit people, climate and nature.

The project aims to benefit 4 million Nigerians, with about half of them, women.

The team lead says they are also in talks with government to ensure the sustainability of the declared State of Emergency on food.

The foreign secretary met and interacted with some beneficiaries of PROPCOM, listened to their stories on how their individual projects are transforming the country.

Mariam Shuaibu, one of the beneficiaries says the funding has given her a new lease of life.

UK’S funding on clean cooking through this group is helping cut down CO2 Emission, saving up to 60% fuel in cooking and generally improving livelihoods.