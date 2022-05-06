We Did Not Designate IPOB/ESN as Terrorist Organisations – British High Commission

The British High Commission, Abuja has released a statement describing as inaccurate, a report circulating in the media and online that the UK government has added the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) to the UK’s list of terrorist group banned in the UK.

The Statement, signed by the Senior communications and public diplomacy officer, Tinuke Akande-Alegbe affirms that IPOB is not a proscribed organisation in the UK.

It also says the inaccurate information comes from a revised country policy and information publication released on the 23th of April 2022.

The earlier publication acknowledges that the Nigerian government has proscribed IPOB as a terrorists organisation but also says some members of the group reportedly using violence against the State and members of the public and have so committed human rights abuses must not be granted protection.