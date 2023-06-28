The Ondo State Command of Amotekun Corps has deployed 2,000 officers, comprising uniformed and intelligence crew, strike force and border patrol team, to commence a 24-hour boundary patrol during the Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

Ram merchants grumbled of low patronage on the eve of the holiday. In Akure, the capital of Ondo State, the price ranged between 50,000 and 200,000 naira.

Few hours to the Eid-ul-Adha celebration, Muslim faithful in Akure, the Ondo state capital, were in last minute rush to buy rams.

Many ram sellers lamented low patronage, due to high price of the rams ranging from 50,000 to 200,000 naira.

This was worsened by the fact that many organisations, including government establishments, have not paid salary of workers for the month.

The State Commander of Amotekun, Adetunji Adeleye said the measure is put in place to ensure that residents of the state enjoy the Salah holiday, without security breaches.