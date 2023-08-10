The Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB is to collaborate with the Banjul Accord Group Accident Investigation Agency, on capacity enhancement.

The move is to aid the country’s aviation safety records towards ranking amongst the best globally.

The Banjul accord group member states include Nigeria, Cape Verde, Ghana, Ghana, Guinea , Liberia and Sierra Leone.

The Banjul Accord Group Accident investigation agency BAGAIA, has the mission of assisting the member states on conducting independent investigations of aircraft accidents in alignment with international best practices.

Nigeria is now working with BAGAIA by way of peer group mechanisms to benchmark systems, procedures and processes that will aid learning from one another and also training of investigators on peer review engagement.

The efforts targets enabling member states meet safety regulations and annex 13 requirements.

This is against the backdrop of working towards putting in place safer airspaces through the right recommendations from the air safety agencies.

The meeting here is the outcome of the European Union, European Aviation Safety Agency and Banjul Accord Group Accident investigation agency BAGAIA programme in Nigeria, which has Nigeria as the pilot country.