Experts have recommended that parents and Guardians whose wards are seen on the streets during school hours, should be sanctioned according to laid down Regulations in order to help reduce the rate of out of school children in the country.

Speakers at a Basic Education, national stakeholders convocation and report presentation in Abuja, insisted that free education for basic education must be absolutely free.

it has been well acknowledged that basic education is the foundation of development.

The skills learned at this level form the base on which the capacity for future economic productivity is built.

Despite the importance of basic education, Nigeria still has one of the highest numbers of out of school children amounting to about 20 million

One of the ways which experts believe this can be reduced is for government to ensure free education is absolutely free and to put enforcable regulations and sanctions in place.

This event has brought together stakeholders in the education sector for the presentation of a report by Human Development Initiatives

The report is on the utilization of Basic Education funds and the implementation of Basic Education projects in Lagos over the last seven years.

The Federal government reaffirms its commitment to achieving universal basic education UBE, in the country just as it identifies funding as a critical factor in the transformation of education at the basic level.