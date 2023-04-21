The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase has stressed the need for parents to ensure their children and wards acquire both western and religious education.

Idris Wase was speaking in Awo, Osun State, during the maiden Ramadan lecture organized by the lawmaker representing Ede, Egbedore and Ejigbo Federal Constituency.

It’s a gathering of Muslim faithful and non Muslims in Awo, in Egbedore Local Government of Osun State.

The event was organised to increase participants in faith through this lecture delivered by Sheikh Musbaudeen Orimadegun.

His lecture focuses on the need for proper upbringing of children by their parents and guardians.

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives was represented by Yusuf Shittu.

He described Ramadan as a blessing, urging Muslim faithful to take advantage of the holy months to seek God’s forgiveness.

Elsewhere in Ede, a renown Professor of History, Siyan Oyeweso at his annual Ramadan lecture encouraged Muslims not to go back to the bad deeds they have done away with in the last one month.

The event featured prayers for the State and Nigeria at large.