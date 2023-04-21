Ondo State Acting Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has warned commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as “Okada” riders to desist from the act of jungle justice or taking laws into their hands.

Aiyedatiwa gave the warning at a stakeholders meeting with commercial motorcyclists and tricycle operators in Akure, the state capital.

The killing of a young man, Temitope Olorunfemi, over suspicion of being an internet fraudster, otherwise known as Yahoo boy at Ijoka area of Akure, Ondo State capital, has continued to attract criticisms.

Temitope, who was stoned to death by irate mob, has been buried by his family.

But the state government is not happy with the sad development.

This necessitated a meeting with commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as Okada riders, whose members were said to have participated in the killing.

Addressing the meeting, which was also attended by tricycle operators, the State Acting Governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa said government will not condone criminality under any guise.

The acting Governor, who condemned the way the boy was killed, said jungle justice should never be an option in the society.

The Senior Special Assistant to the State Governor on Special Duties, Doyin Odebowale urged the people to abide by the rules and regulations in the state.

The Police in the state have arrested seven suspects in connection with the killing of Temitope.