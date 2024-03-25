Parents and guardians have been advised make out time to be part of the lives of the young ones.

This charge is coming as the Girls Brigade of Nigeria Lagos Council holds Investiture Of the State Commissioner and Other Office Bearers at St Paul’s Anglican Church Lagos.

This is a church service dedicated to the Girls Brigade of Nigeria.

The Vice Chancellor of UNILAG, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, who was the special guest of honour led with Bible readings.

The Venerable summed it up with what he described as the futility of life.

Then it was time for the new team to take their vow of allegiance to the Brigade.

Since it was also to celebrate a team to saddle the girls Brigade of Nigeria, it was only right to ask their challenges and plans for the Brigade.

The vice Chancellor of UNILAG says more has to done to redirect the attention of the youths.

The newly constituted authority of the Brigade promised to ensure the girls keep to their Motto which is Seek, Serve and Follow Christ.