Enugu State Governor Dr Peter Mbah said his administration has identified Education as the strongest weapon to tackle poverty, a reason he allocated 33% to the sector on the 2024 budget.

The Governor made the remark at a town hall meeting with the theme:: Issues of Governance: the journey so far, held in Enugu.

He revealed that work is ongoing in 135 out of the 260 smart schools, while the remaining 125 School will be in operation on or before the sept 2025.

Governor Peter Mbah reeled out his administration’s achievement in less than one year in office to include providing adequate security, massive road rehabilitation and construction, of 81 rural and urban roads , provision of 120 million liters daily water supply from its initial 5 million Litres of water,

Provision of 260 type 2 hospitals being constructed in 260 wards of the state with state-of-the-art medical facilities,

He also touched on the signing of electricity bill into law and setting up the electricity regulatory commission with investment in agriculture, transportation human capital development, with training of 40,000 Enugu youths in ICT skills and another 10,000 in vocational skills; among many other interventions.