The Nasarawa State government has promised to address the demands of its indigenes in Lagos.

They stated this while meeting meet with the indigenes at the state liaison office in Lagos.

The high delegation from the state government is led by the attorney General of Nasarawa State and commissioner of justice.

Advertisement

The visit he said became necessary after the protest by it’s indigenes in Lagos on Sunday.

Though he said those in the Liaison office can remain for now, he also addressed one of their demands which is investigation into those behind the sale and purchase of the liaison office.

Responding Chairman, Nasarawa State Development Association

Advertisement

Lagos State Chapter described as unfortunate the act behind the sale.

Journalists left as the meeting continued with the Attorney General.

Advertisement