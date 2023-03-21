Zamfara State Government has imposed a statewide curfew from eight o’clock in the evening to 6 o’clock in the morning.

The Government says the decision becomes necessary considering the level of destruction and vandalisation of public and private properties by some unscrupulous elements in the name of Celebrating the Victory of the Governor Elect, Dr. Dauda Lawal at the just Concluded Governorship election

A press statement signed by the Commissioner for information, Ibrahim Dosara says, the curfew is indefinite until normalcy is restored across the Fourteen Local Government areas of the state

The Zamfara Government also condemned in totality the unholy act and vow to deal with perpetrators

Security agencies according to the press statement are directed to ensure full compliance and deal with anyone who violated the order.

This Development is coming a few hours after the Zamfara Governor -elect, Dauda Lawal called on citizens to avoid destruction and vandalisation of public properties in the name of Celebrating his Victory.

The Ebeano political family has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) forthwith, chairman of the organization , Chief Emmanuel Okwor has declared.

Chief Okwor said the alliance with APC is to consolidate the partnership with President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to achieve good governance in the country.

He said members of Ebeano political family across the country have been consulted and in agreement with the alliance in the interest of the people.

The Ebeano chieftain stated that the interest and welfare of the group will be better served under the APC structure in the country.

The Ebeano political family established since 1999 has remained the dominant political force in Enugu state.

The group had consistently produced state Governors, Senators, members of House of Representatives, House of Assembly members, Ministers as well as local government council officials in the State since its inception.

POLICE ARREST 26 IN BENUE OVER ELECTORAL VIOLENCE

Benue State Police Command said it has arrested 26 electoral offenders for various crimes in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Wale Abass, disclosed this in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, and made available to newsmen in Makurdi.

The Commissioner stated that despite series of engagements and warnings to members of the public on the dangers of electoral offences, some recalcitrant persons still engaged in violence during the Gubernatorial and State Assembly elections held on 18th of March, this year.

He said Twenty six (26) suspects were arrested across the state for various offences including political thuggery, illegal possession of firearms, snatching of ballot boxes and intimidation of voters.

He said exhibits recovered from them include; three locally made pistols, cutlasses, knives and wraps of weed suspected to be indian hemp.

While condemning these acts, the Commissioner of Police, Benue State CP. Wale Abass ordered detailed investigation into the cases and promised to deal with suspects in accordance with the laws.

The commissioner enjoined the good people of Benue State to go about their normal activities and be assured that the command is committed to protection of lives and property during and after elections.

He also noted that the command has special deployments for post election security management.

