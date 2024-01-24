Tension is still rising in Mangu town as attacks have continued, despite the 24 hours curfew imposed in the area by the state government.

The conflict in the troubled communities has entered second day, as more people have been killed and property destroyed.

Sounds of gunfire welcomes us to Mangu town, an indication of a community at War.

What started as a disagreement between some herders and a native has now turned into a full blown conflict with casualities on both sides.

The 24-hour curfew imposed Wednesday by the state government in the area could not stop the crisis, it only reduced the movement of people.

We dared to go round the town, with the assistance of security escorts.

We saw shops and markets vandalised and burnt down, looters are also having a field day.

This woman escaped death by a hair’s breadth.

She was delivered of a baby through cesarian section just about 24 hours before hell was let loose.

The hospital that took the delivery came under attack and was burnt down.

She was rescued by security operatives that arrived in the nick of time.

This man survived with a gun shot wound to his head and has been rushed to the hospital for proper medical care.

Some of the terrified locals we met in Mangu narrated their plight.

There is currently no official casualty figure, but what is certain is the killings have not stopped and properties have been destroyed.