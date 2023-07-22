The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Association of African Universities, AAU and the China Association of Higher Education marked the conclusion of the 22nd COREVIP in Windhoek.

The Conference also saw the renewal of alliances with colleges in Africa and Latin American nations.

The China-AAU Memorandum of Understanding was signed symbolically on the final day of the China Africa University Consortium meeting to formalise the cooperation between African higher education institutions and China.

Prof. Saeed Bakri, President of the AAU, stated that the links between other nations and Africa were thoroughly addressed during COREVIP 2023.

According to Prof. Bakri, Presidents, Vice-chancellors and Rectors as well as delegates who attended COREVIP 2023 said that for Africa’s higher education to benefit from Global North and Global South, the relationships must develop into true partnerships.

Prof. Bakri expressed hope in the MOUs and partnership with the Association of Chinese Higher Education which according to him has over 3000 institutions.

He applauded the turnout and attendance of Latin America in the conference saying they have made a great commitment to partner with Higher Education in Africa.

Lead delegate from the European Association based in Spain with chapters in Africa, India, and Latin America, Director of strategy and development OBREAL Global (a University and Research Association) , Dr. Nicolas Patrici, said his organisation will work to promote inter-regional approaches to higher education.

Dr Patrici said his Association will build up common solutions along with Africa to place the African voice and the Latin American voice in the world so as to be stronger together.

The Manager of European Co stated on the Global Gateway Africa Europe Investment Package and Program that the flagship program on youth mobility for Africa encourages learning mobility possibilities within Africa and between Africa and the EU.